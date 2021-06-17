A creep caught with some of the most depraved child abuse material police have ever seen has dodged a prison sentence.

David Adamson must perform unpaid work after admitting hoarding thousands of vile images and videos at his home in Cupar.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 30-year-old, formerly a self-employed courier for DPD, was stung after police received intelligence he had downloaded indecent images of children between September and October 2019.

Adamson is now also subject to a stringent conduct requirement restricting his internet usage and banning him from unsupervised contact with children.

He had previously been on bail for two years with similar conditions.

“This is a very serious matter and the sentence I am imposing entirely reflects the trust in you because of your compliance in the last two years,” Sheriff George Way told Adamson.

“Be very clear, any infraction will see you brought back here.”

‘Level of depravity rarely seen’

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton previously told how police carried out a morning raid at Adamson’s home.

He said: “The accused made admissions that he had downloaded indecent images.

“Forensic examiners carried out an initial examination of the devices and a number of indecent images between categories A to C of females aged between four and 12 were found.”

Images and videos showed young female children being abused by adult males.

Mr Burton added: “Forensic examiners commented that the material recorded showed a level of depravity rarely seen even in the context of cases of this nature.”

In total, Adamson, of Kirk Wynd, was found with 8,245 still images and 190 videos.

He admitted possessing and downloading indecent images of children between September 7 and October 21 2019.

Solicitor Doug McConnell previously revealed how Adamson had sought help from the Stop it Now charity which works with people who view online abuse images.

As well as the conduct requirement, Adamson was ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for three years.

He was placed on the sex offender’s register for the same period of his supervision.