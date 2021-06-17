A teenage nursing student has been fined and banned after drunkenly crashing into four different cars.

Megan Clark, 18, was more than double the drink-drive limit when she ploughed into the vehicles on Roseangle in April.

Dents and scratches were caused to a Peugeot 208, a Citreon C1, a Kia Picanto and a Volkswagen Golf.

Drunken Clark was confronted by witnesses concerned about her driving and initially denied causing the damage.

She then broke down in tears and said she was going to visit her boyfriend.

Struggled to leave car

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how people driving on Roseangle from Perth Road heard a crash before seeing Clark driving towards them.

Prosecutor Emily Hood said: “A witness heard another crash and the vehicle collided with a Volkswagen Golf. This caused the alarm to go off.

“The vehicle sped up and continued up Roseangle to Perth Road.

“Other witnesses were in their home when they were made aware a car had crashed into a Citreon C1.”

The incident was captured on CCTV and Clark was followed to a car park outside nearby Seabraes Court.

She was confronted and the witnesses could see Clark’s driver side door was damage.

Miss Hood continued: “The accused struggled to get out due to the damage to her car.

“She dropped her phone a number of times and then sat on a fence and began crying saying she had gone to see her boyfriend.”

Banned and fined

Clark, of Claymore Crescent, Bodham, Peterhead, pled guilty to providing a reading of 52 mics of alcohol in 100 mils of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, on April 27.

On the same date, health care support worker Clark admitted colliding into the four vehicles and failing to stop to provide her details.

Solicitor David Duncan said: “She had been at a public house earlier in the day but returned home and slept for a period of time.

“There had difficulties between herself and a male friend at that time.

“When she woke up, she felt these were issues that needed to be addressed there and then.

“Clearly she had not given herself enough time to process the alcohol.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC banned Clark from driving for 12 months and fined her £800.