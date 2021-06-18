A Dundee grandmother fears the overgrown grass in her shared garden is becoming a health hazard as used needles and bloody tissues have been discovered.

Fleming Gardens resident Jacqui Deasley has been pleading with Dundee City Council to tackle the overgrown garden after discovering the dangerous items in the communal garden her grandchildren play in.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said.

“The grass is right up to the bottom of my back.

“We found heroin needles and bloody tissues in there.

“It’s disgusting, we can’t let our grandkids out there.”

Now Jacqui and her partner, Neil McLaren, are concerned for the safety of their wider family when they come to visit.

‘Health hazard’

Neil has phoned the council multiple times in the last six weeks, asking for the grass to be cut, to no avail.

After being contacted by The Courier, a council spokesperson said the garden will be dealt with next week.

Neil and Jacqui said the local authority blamed Covid-19 for grass not being cut.

“I don’t understand why they say that,” said Jacqui.

“It’s just to cut the grass, that’s one man needed outside.”

Jacqui also said some bits of grass around her property have been cut, but not in the communal garden.

“I mean you pay your council tax, but what’s it for?” she said.

Coldside councillor Mark Flynn visited the property to see the overgrown grass for himself.

He said: “I received complaints from residents in Fleming gardens about the poor condition of the communal areas and that the areas were overgrown.

“I visited the area on Saturday to both speak to residents and to see the condition for myself.

“Following my visit, I wrote to council officers highlighting the concerns of residents and asking that the areas are attended to as soon as possible.”

‘High number of requests’

A council spokesperson said teams are working their way around the city.

“As we are now reaching the peak of the growing season, and due to the prolonged dry hot spell being experienced, the council is receiving a high number of requests to resume grass cutting in all neighbourhoods,” they said.

“We would ask residents for their continued patience as our frontline teams are working hard to get round all locations at the earliest opportunity.

“Fleming Gardens is due to be visited week commencing June 21.”