A pair of women have been locked up after a man accused of stealing £20 was stabbed and robbed.

Ronald Kinmond screamed “they are killing me” as Helen Rankine stabbed him on Dundonald Street in Dundee.

Rankine, 49, and 33-year-old Shelly Clark then chased Mr Kinmond as he tried to escape.

The victim was found to have around 40 small wounds over his face and hands.

Bundle of cash in shoe

The court was told how Mr Kinmond woke at 4am to the sound of knocking at his front door.

He saw Rankine in the close and she asked him for a loan of £5 to buy drugs.

Mr Kinmond, who had £210 to £220 in his shoe, took £5 from the bundle.

Fiscal depute Michelle Mooney said previously: “The complainer tried to run out of his home to make his way to Maryfield police office.

“As he ran, he shouted to his neighbours ‘phone the police they are trying to kill us’.

“The accused Rankine stabbed the complainer as he tried to escape, striking him on the face, hands, back, arms and legs.”

‘They’re killing me’

A neighbour overheard Kinmond scream “they’re killing me” at around 5.10am and looked out of his spyhole to see Rankine stabbing Mr Kinmond, while Clark held him down.

Rankine shouted: “You stole that 20 quid,” as she continued to stab Kinmond.

Two passers-by pinned Mr Kinmond down after Rankine claimed he had tried to rape and rob her and Clark.

Police arrived and found Kinmond bleeding.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he was found to have around 40 wounds across his face and hands.

Mr Kinmond also suffered blunt trauma on his left brow and a laceration to the same area, as well as an abrasion on his left knee and scratches on the top of his neck and back.

Stole a cufflink

Rankine, who was found with medication, a cufflink and money she had taken from Mr Kinmond, admitted seizing Mr Kinmond’s body, repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a knife, pursuing him as he fled, tripping him up, biting him on the head, repeatedly kicking him on the head and body as well as robbing him of money, a cufflink and medication on Dundonald Street on December 12 last year.

Both women attended at Dundonald Street and shouted, swore, acted aggressively, demanded money, pursued Mr Kinmond as he fled and demanded money.

Clark was found in possession of a screwdriver and gave police a fake name. Rankine also breached a curfew by being outside her then home address.

Sheriff George Way sentenced Rankine to 22 months in prison.

Clark was jailed for 16 months and 15 days.