Calls for immediate action over reckless driving in Broughty Ferry

A Dundee councillor has called for immediate action to tackle dangerous and reckless driving in the city.

Cllr Craig Duncan has voiced concerns after an “avalanche” of complaints from Broughty Ferry residents about repeated instances of speeding and dangerous driving.

In March, a cardboard cut out of a police officer, which was placed in the area as traffic calming, was vandalised for a second time.

The cut out, on North Balmossie Street, was so badly damaged it was no longer usable.

But it is not yet known if Broughty Ferry Community Council, which raised the cash for the original, has funds available for another.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor has raised the issue with both Police Scotland and Dundee City Council, asking for immediate action.

Mr Duncan said: “I have received an avalanche of complaints from residents around noisy revving engines, some driving on pavements, speeding and general showing off behaviour by some drivers in parts of central Broughty Ferry.

“As residents rightly point out this is of real concern and it undermines the quality of life of local residents.

“The majority of drivers are, of course, sensible in their driving habits.

“However, it is wholly unacceptable for an irresponsible minority to subject residents of Broughty Ferry to noisy and dangerous behaviour

“I have therefore called upon the police tackle this without delay and for the council to consider and develop meaningful traffic calming measures.”

Inspector Chris Boath of Police Scotland said: “We are aware of concerns in the community around anti-social driving behaviour in the centre of Broughty Ferry.

“Officers regularly carry out patrols in the area and will deal with anybody believed to be driving inappropriately.

“I would ask members of the public to report any concerns to police on 101 as promptly as possible.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council declined to comment.