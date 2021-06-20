Bid to demolish disused Dundee care home for housing

Plans to demolish a care care home to make way for housing have been submitted to Dundee City Council.

The plans for Wellburn House on Liff Road come after the property was sold to Barratt Homes by previous owners the Diocese of Dunkeld, which ran the care home until its closure in 2017.

The home was shut down just a few days after a 94-year-old resident fell to his death from an upstairs window in 2017.

Since then, the religious group have maintained the property at a cost of around £60,000 a year.

Demolition

Barratt Homes now plans to demolish the building in order to make way for a new development of three and four bedroom homes, which they believe will meet a growing demand for housing in the city.

It is not yet known how many homes will be built on the site.

The Diocese also plan to re-invest the money made from the property’s sale into other projects.

Bishop Stephen Robson, Bishop of Dunkeld, said: “I hope this news will be welcomed by the local community and parishioners alike as it will breathe new life into the site of Wellburn while raising money that can be used to support other much needed projects.

“We are passionate about Dundee and the communities we are involved with and look forward to seeing a new community thrive in the city.”

‘Enormous demand’ for Dundee homes

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt North Scotland, added: “There is enormous demand in the Dundee area for new homes, particularly those who are taking their first steps onto the property ladder.

“The Wellburn site is ideally placed for development and will help to serve this need while also transforming disused land into a thriving family community.

“We look forward to engaging with the community throughout the consultation and are committed to taking their feedback on board throughout.”

An online public consultation on the demolition plans and the future development of the site is to be held on July 7 at www.liffroaddundee.co.uk.