Man arrested after car collides with parked vehicles on busy Dundee road

A man in his 30s was arrested after a car collided with a number of parked vehicles in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police Scotland had closed off a section of Clepington Road in Dundee shortly before 1am, after the crash near to Caird Terrace.

A spokesman for the force confirmed a 35-year-old was arrested at the scene.

One local said they heard a “loud bang” before the emergency services arrived.

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car which struck a number of parked vehicles on Clepington Road in Dundee around 12.55am on Monday June 21.

“Nobody was injured. A 35-year-old was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they sent two appliances from the Macalpine Road station to assist with making the area safe.