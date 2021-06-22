WATCH: Brazen bike theft caught on CCTV as £500 reward offered

A Dundee shop is offering a £500 reward for information to help trace a bike worth thousands after CCTV footage was shared showing the theft.

Spokes Dundee shared CCTV which shows a man in the shop browsing the bikes for sale before quickly pushing one out of the shop on Monday.

The shop’s director, Craig Grieve, shared the video on Facebook and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Reward for information

He has promised a £500 reward for any details which lead to the return of the bike, which he said is worth more than £5,000.

Craig said: “He had a baseball cap on, he didn’t look an opportunist.

“It’s like he knew where all the cameras were.

“When he ran out he knew exactly where he was going to get away. One of our guys chased him and nearly had him, but he slipped and hurt himself.

“The bike didn’t have pedals on it, but because he was at the top of the hill he was able to freewheel all the way down Blackness and past the fire station.

“It looked to me like he knew exactly what he was doing.”

The CCTV shared by the shop shows the man coolly browsing the bikes and even checking out the price tags.

He eventually selects a black bike before turning in round and making for the exit before shop staff gave chase.

Community rally

Craig thanked the local community for their response, saying hundreds of people had been sharing the video.

“The whole team were down after what happened yesterday, but the response kind of restores your faith in humanity,” he added.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Monday June 21 2021, police received a report of the theft of a bike from a premises on Annfield Row, Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”