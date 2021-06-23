Thug who kicked victim unconscious outside Dundee casino is jailed

A thug who knocked another man unconscious after kicking him on the head outside a casino has been jailed.

Offshore worker Michael Keers assaulted Gary Armstrong after leaving the Grosvenor Casino, West Marketgait, Dundee in the early hours of the morning.

Shocking CCTV played to Dundee Sheriff Court showed Keers repeatedly punching Mr Armstrong before kicking him on the head as he lay on the pavement.

Previous offender Keers is now behind bars with a sheriff slating his unprovoked attack.

“For reasons that remain unclear, you took it upon yourself to carry out a vicious, sustained attack on a defenceless male,” Sheriff Gregor Murray said.

“You kicked him on the body, caused him to fall to the ground and you repeatedly kicked him.

“He lost consciousness after the first kick and, unforgivably, in my view, you carried on kicking him to the head.”

Kicked unconscious

Keers and the man, along with others, had been socialising as they left the premises just after 5.10am on the morning in question.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said: “All seemed well but the accused, for no apparent reason, repeatedly punched the complainer to the head and face.

“As he tried to get away, the accused grabbed him by the hooded top and ripped it as a result.

“He then punched him to the head once causing him to fall to the floor.

“The accused then kicked him twice on the head.

“He lay unconscious on the ground with his underwear exposed.”

The footage captured other witnesses assisting Mr Armstrong after Keers, 34, had left the scene.

‘A few seconds of complete madness’

Police were contacted and Keers was traced a short distance away.

He was arrested and taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to a cut on his finger.

The court heard how Mr Armstrong had suffered a fractured jaw and required further dental work.

Keers, of Hill Street, Sunderland, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Armstrong on July 19 2019.

Solicitor Douglas Thomson said: “This was a few seconds of complete madness.

“There is no excuse whatsoever no matter what provocation there may have been earlier.

“He recognises that and has made no attempts to minimise his behaviour.”

Keers was sentenced to 16 months in prison.