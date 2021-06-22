Taywatch: Lifeguards to patrol Broughty Ferry beach this summer

Lifeguards will patrol Broughty Ferry beach for the first time this year in anticipation of a busy staycation summer.

Just like their American TV counterparts, they’ll be visible on the sands to ensure they can be seen by anyone who needs them.

But it will be more Taywatch than Baywatch as they keep a constant eye on those enjoying the water.

The lifeguards will set up safe swim zones between 10am and 6pm every day from now until the start of September to help swimmers avoid dangers such as rocks and rip tides.

And they’ll monitor weather and sea conditions to keep bathers free from harm.

The Broughty Ferry lifeguard station is the eighth to be opened by the RNLI and follows a collaboration with Dundee City Council.

RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor Gio Ceccarelli said that while Scotland’s beaches were beautiful, they could also be dangerous and unpredictable.

This is especially so when air temperatures start warming up but water temperatures remain dangerously cold.

“With more people than ever planning to stay at home this summer, now more than ever, we encourage people to visit a lifeguarded beach if they plan to enter the water,” he said.

If you do get in trouble, lay flat on your back, and wave with one arm.” Lifeguard Sam Muir

“RNLI lifeguards keep a constant watch on the shore, the weather, and the sea conditions.

“They are able to highlight areas of potential danger and adjust the swimming area accordingly.

“The weather can change quickly and sea conditions can become very dangerous. This is why we suggest you visit a lifeguarded beach when coming to the coast.”

Broughty Ferry beach ‘really popular’

SNP councillor Anne Rendall was at Broughty Ferry beach to see the new lifeguard station in action.

The convener of neighbourhood services said it was a “fantastic” addition to the beach.

She added: “It’s really great we’ve got this collaboration with RNLI because this is a really popular beach.

“With everything that’s happened this year, we’re delighted to have people safeguarded at the beach.

“Broughty Ferry has always been a really popular, I would say, sidekick of Dundee.

“If people are coming to Dundee, they can take a trip out to the beach here where they can swim in the sea, they can paddleboard, and the shops, cafes and restaurants that are in the area are really good.

“It’s a great day out here.”

How to stay safe at the beach

Broughty Ferry Senior lifeguard Sam Muir said he was excited to be part of the new lifeguard station opening on Scotland’s beaches.

He said: “It’s the best summer job, best job I’ve had. It’s really exciting.

“It’s mostly about preventative measures. It is much easier to inform someone of the danger, rather than rescue them from it.”

Sam added that there were several things beach goers could do to stay safe on Scotland’s beaches such as always going to a life guarded beach and checking tide times before visiting.

He said: “If you do get in trouble, lay flat on your back, and wave with one arm.

“If you see someone else in trouble, do not enter the water. Phone 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

To find out where you can visit a life guarded beach, visit RNLI.org