Work has started on a new £3 million project for a Dundee neighbourhood, promising a new gym hall, stage and changing rooms.

The new community extension at Mill O’ Mains Primary School will be opened so locals can enjoy the new space after-hours.

Plans were approved last month to replace the Mill O’ Mains pavilion which burnt down in 2017. The pavilion was previously a hub of community activity.

Robertson Construction Tayside are carrying out the project for Dundee City Council and work is expected to be finished early new year.

Opening for the community

Altogether, the full project will involve building a 380 square-metre community extension with two multi-use rooms. There will also be a new entrance and multi-use space with toilets.

The extension’s entryway will allow after-hours access to the refurbished facilities.

In addition to these new builds, Dundee City Council will upgrade the old kitchen and dining areas. They will also renew roof coverings, boilers and the ventilation plant.

The space will be completely transformed to benefit the wider community.

Two senior councillors recently visited the site to see work begin, along with Kevin Dickson from Robertson.

“Many communities across the city have already benefited from similar arrangements with their local primary or secondary school,” said north east councillor Steven Rome.

“This project extends the same opportunity to people in Mill O’ Mains to access up-to-date facilities in their community and for us to bring forward planned improvements to the school building itself.”

The work will total £3.2m.

Kevin Dickson, regional managing director, Robertson Construction Tayside, said: “Mill O’ Mains plays an integral role in the community and we look forward to delivering facilities that will be enjoyed by the entire community for years to come.”