The principal of Abertay University, is to stand down next year after almost a decade.

Professor Nigel Seaton is one of Scotland’s longest serving principals.

He began his career as a lecturer in chemical engineering before taking leadership, research and management roles at various UK and US institutions.

The principal became a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh earlier this year, for his accomplishments in higher education. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

He is to remain in post until next year to help lead the university through the coronavirus pandemic.

‘A privilege’

He said: “It is a privilege to be principal of this great university.

“It’s the best job I have ever had, or ever will have.

“I feel very fortunate to have worked with such outstanding colleagues and with our wonderful students over the last nine years and I am proud of what we have accomplished together.

“We are doing great things for our students, for Dundee and for society more widely, but I am most proud of the way we are working together as a university – with confidence and determination, and with a strong sense of community.

“This was the foundation of our success in facing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last year or so.

“I know I will always feel part of the Abertay community, and I look forward to hearing of the continued success of the university.”

‘Transformational’

Murray Shaw, the chairman of Abertay University Court, thanked Professor Seaton for his strong leadership since he became principal in 2012.

He said: “Professor Seaton leads the university with a highly-driven and pragmatic approach, innovating and expanding in areas where Abertay can have impact and enabling the institution’s continued success as an anchor around which Dundee’s industries evolve and thrive.

“His decision to stay to guide the university through the pandemic demonstrates the strength of his commitment to Abertay and its students and staff, as well as a determination to deliver on our core mission of providing transformational opportunities to all those who can benefit from them.

“I know everyone in the university community, and our local and international partners, will join me in wishing Professor Seaton all the very best when the time eventually comes for his departure next year.”

Accolades

During his tenure, Abertay University was named The Times/Sunday Times UK University of the Year for Teaching Quality in 2021.

Abertay has also ranked best in Europe for computer games education by the Princeton Review for the last seven years.