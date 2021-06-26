A one-legged lout, high on drugs, flashed police officers in Dundee city centre after glassing a man who owed him money.

Terry Barr was locked up after admitting heroin and Valium-fuelled attacks between June and August last year.

The 31-year-old exposed himself and shouted: “F***ing look at this,” at police officers on Reform Street.

City centre exposure

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police were called out just before 1.40pm because Barr was lying on the ground inside Boots.

Officers helped the agitated and intoxicated accused to his feet.

The serial offender fell over and began shouting at members of the public for not helping him to his feet.

PCs Kevin Brown and Steven Rae warned Barr about his behaviour and offered him a lift home.

However, Barr responded by exposing himself.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he turned his attention to medics.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton said: “The accused said he was not willing to be seen by anyone and again became aggressive and said he would get them.

“He was later deemed fit to leave.

“Prior to being conveyed to Ninewells Hospital, the accused was placed in the police vehicle and was headbutting the back passenger window.

“Constable Brown held onto the shoulder of the accused to stop him from doing this.

“However, the accused managed to turn around and attempted to bite him.”

Bottle attack

Two months earlier, Barr smashed a glass bottle into the back of Kevin Docherty’s head at a flat in Menzieshill.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton said: “The accused had gained access to the block on Forth Crescent and went to the witness Docherty’s door shouting, ‘let me in, it’s Terry’

“Witness Docherty opened the door slightly to tell the accused he wasn’t getting in.

“Once the door was open, the accused immediately grabbed witness Docherty by the jumper and hit him to the back of the head with a clear glass bottle.

“Witness Docherty was wary that there was broken glass on the ground and within the accused’s hand, therefore he managed to get up and run out the back door.”

Police were in the area dealing with another incident and Mr Docherty ran to the officers to report the crime.

He suffered a 1 centimetre, v-shaped cut to the back of his head, which had to be glued.

Drug issues since he was 13

Barr, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted striking Mr Docherty on the head with a glass bottle to his injury on June 25 last year.

The indecent exposure and police assault happened on August 7.

Barr also admitted acting aggressively, shouting, swearing and threatening staff with violence at Ninewells Hospital.

He was also found with a lock knife at police headquarters.

Solicitor John Boyle said his client had little recollection of the incidents due to his drugged state.

“The difficulty, historically, has been with drugs from the age of 13,” Mr Boyle told the court.

“His recollection is that the complainer in the first charge had taken money from him.

“He has absolutely no recollection of the incidents involving the police.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Barr for a total of 26 months.