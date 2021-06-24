Thursday court round-up — Launched Buckfast bottle and jewellery box

It’s the Thursday court round-up.

Launched a Buckfast bottle

A Glenrothes man narrowly escaped a jail sentence after throwing a Buckfast bottle at a woman.

Nathan Watters launched the glass bottle at a woman who lived near one of his family members.

Dunfermline Sheriff court heard there had been a dispute between the victim and Watters’ family member.

Fiscal depute Jill Currie said the missile had missed the woman, who had then barricaded herself in her home.

Solicitor Jamie Moncrieff, defending, said Watters had confronted the woman due to the disagreement with her neighbour, adding it was “not the best decision”

Sheriff James MacDonald told the 33-year-old had the bottle made contact with the woman, he would have considered a prison sentence.

Instead he ordered him to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

Watters, of Craigellachie Court, Glenrothes, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at an address in Lochore on July 29.

Beer garden opening woe

Perth 21-year-old Connor Stevenson went out to celebrate the first day of beer gardens re-opening and then tried to drive home when it started raining, coming a cropper when he hit a parked car. The full story is here.

Jewellery box

A Cowdenbeath man who threw his ex-wife’s possessions into the street following the break up of their relationship.

Gary Donnachie drove to her new address with a friend and began throwing items from the car boot.

Among them was a jewellery box, which smashed as it hit the ground.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that the 48-year-old and his ex had been together for around 25 years.

His solicitor told the court “emotions were extremely heated” but Donnachie was remorseful and offered an apology to his ex-wife and others who had witnessed the exchange.

Donnachie, of Broomfield Road, Cowdenbeath, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at Rosyth’s Cantlie Place on June 6.

Sentence was deferred for six months for him to be of good behaviour.

Car crash

Covid test worker Ross Cuthbert from Fife was three times above the alcohol limit when he crashed his car and fled. Read here how justice caught up with him.

Extortion bid denied

A man has denied trying to extort $150,000 from a man in order to stop sexual images of a woman being uploaded to social media sites.

Karivan Mizuri allegedly shared sexual images and videos of the woman from multiple addresses in Dundee.

It is alleged that between August 14 2019 and February 5 this year, Mizuri disclosed intimate images and videos of the woman to social media networks and apps.

Mizuri is accused of threatening a man that unless he paid him $50,000 and thereafter $150,000, he would continue to upload the images and videos.

Prosecutors allege Mizuri, 29, tried to induce the man to deliver the money and attempted to extort the money from him.

Mizuri, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pled not guilty to the allegations when he appeared via video link at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A further first diet was fixed for next month by Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Multiple rapist

A multiple rapist, who attacked women in Dundee, Coupar Angus and Almondbank faces a lengthy prison term. Jake Hawkins was found guilty after trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. The full story is here.

