Rubbish and rats and gulls, oh my! Overflowing Eurobins plague Dundee’s West End

A Dundee resident has said overflowing Eurobins in the city are reminiscent of scenes from the 70s and 80s.

One West End local said the area has been plagued with problems since the communal bins were installed two years ago, to replace individual wheelie bins.

The Taylor’s Lane resident, who did not wished to be named – said she fears the overflowing rubbish will attract rats and said she is aware of the issue elsewhere in Dundee.

Despite repeated calls to Dundee City Council she feels complaints are being disregarded as her local area turns into a “dump”.

‘This has been a bad idea’

“People are telling me it’s like this all over Dundee,” she said.

“We never had problems like this with the wheelie bins.

“It’s like going back to older times seeing the rubbish piling up on the street.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out this has been a bad idea.

“People are telling me the problem in Lochee is 10 times worse than it is here.

“Like many I was willing to give it a go but it appears it has been a disaster. Within two days these bins are overflowing.

“We’ve got gulls picking at the bags and surely that’s attracting other vermin as items are strewn on the street?”

The resident of almost a decade explained she has previously spoken to refuse collectors about picking up the excess rubbish that has spilled onto the street.

Step back in time

She added: “I have spoken to the refuse collectors and they’ve advised any excess that spills into the street is a job for the street cleaner.

“I personally couldn’t tell you the last time I’ve seen a street cleaner here.

“If the council are wanting to continue with this (Eurobins) I reckon there needs to be more regular collections.

“Seeing mess in the streets like this was a common thing in the past but I thought we were past it.”

Recycling

A spokesman for Dundee City Council urged residents to use the recycling bins “appropriately”.

He added: “We would encourage residents to make use of the recycling bins, and only use the general waste for items that can’t be recycled.

“Using recycling facilities appropriately with waste discarded in the relevant bin cuts down the chances of this type of thing happening.”