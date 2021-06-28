Dundee man crying out for help after Carseview plea rejected, despite suicide attempt

A man who has attempted suicide several times and been sent home from hospital each time is calling for more mental health support in Dundee.

Eric Gillespie has been desperately seeking help for years and tried to take his own life just a week ago.

But after spending the night at Ninewells Hospital last Sunday, he was sent home despite pleading to be admitted to Carseview, Dundee’s mental health unit.

Eric, 37, says he is now desperately asking for support because he fears he will attempt suicide again.

‘No-one will help me’

Eric, who lives in Stobswell, said: “I feel that nobody will help me.

“I asked to go to Carseview where I feel I might get the right support for my mental health issues but I was told that wouldn’t be happening.

“I also want to speak to a psychiatrist but I was told that none were available to talk to me.

“I just don’t know what to do – it seems that nobody is doing anything to help me and I’m desperate.

“I know I’m needing help but I don’t feel I am getting any.”

History of poor mental health

Eric said he has a history of mental health issues including depression.

The attempt to take his own life on Sunday wasn’t the first time.

Eric said: “I have tried on several occasions now and I’m really worried.

“The way I’m feeling I know I’m going to do it again.

“I don’t want to be feeling like this but I need someone to speak to about it and I need proper support.”

Eric said that on Sunday he managed to contact the police to tell them what he had done and by the time they arrived he was unconscious.

He was taken to hospital where he remained unconscious for some time.

He said: “I was clearly not well but only a few hours later I was released.

“I still don’t feel right and I don’t know what to do. The police have found me unconscious on several occasions.

“They take me to hospital but I get released soon after and sent home and the whole thing starts again.”

Eric said he doesn’t understand why he feels the way he does but he realises he is going to need help to break the cycle he has fallen into.

‘One day it will be too late’

He lives on his own and is worried that one day nobody will find him before it is too late.

He said: “I also have other health issues.

“I have had three heart attacks in the past couple of years and I have also suffered from blood clots.

“My life right now is spiralling out of control and it seems there is absolutely no help for me in Dundee.

“I know I am getting worse but despite keeping asking for help it seems that nothing is happening.

“This can’t go on for much longer. I know I am going to end up dead.”

Extreme distress

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, which provides mental health support in the city, said support and care is always provided when needed.

A spokeswoman said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on individual patients.

“Where a person has experienced extreme distress and has been in contact with health and social care services, including inpatient services, appropriate follow up support and care is always provided.

“This can include a referral to community mental health teams to ensure people receive support in the community when they need it.”

Crisis centre

She added that work is ongoing to create a mental health crisis centre in the city, but campaigners say the plans “lack detail” as there is no timescale for such a facility.

The spokeswoman said: “In Dundee, plans are also being progressed for the development of a community wellbeing hub, often referred to as a crisis centre, which will operate 24/7 and will be led by voluntary sector partners.

“The hub will be a single point of entry for people experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress.

“People will not be required to go to an acute hospital, such as Ninewells, to be assessed.

“This will ensure that everyone requiring specialist mental health support has easy and immediate access to it in the community.”

‘Breadth of support’

She also pointed to the help already available in Dundee and across Tayside.

“There is a breadth of mental health and wellbeing support for people in Tayside, including that provided by voluntary and third sector partners,” she said.

Do you need help?

The health and social care partnership said anyone with concerns about their mental health should contact their GP or NHS24 on 111.

The Samaritans charity can also be contacted on 24/7 by calling 116 123 or by email at jo@samaritans.org