Request for information after child seen in pyjamas in Dundee street

Police are appealing for information after a small girl wearing only pyjamas was seen in a Dundee street.

The little girl, aged only around five or six, was described as having blonde hair and wasn’t wearing any shoes.

Pink pyjamas

The child, who was wearing pink pyjamas, was seen at around 11.50am on Saturday in Arthurstone Terrace.

Sergeant Paul McIlravey, of Dundee response policing, said: “We’ve been carrying out enquiries in the area but haven’t received any reports of a missing child or any further sightings of the girl.

Is she safe?

“We’re eager to establish that she is safe and well and would ask anyone with information about this to contact us.”

Information can be provided to 101 quoting incident number 1375 of Saturday, 26 June, 2021.