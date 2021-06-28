A barber who turned to cannabis farming when he could not work during lockdown has been jailed for ten months, after being caught with a crop worth more than £250,000.

Charalampos Balilai was part of a gang who had taken over adjoining flats to create a huge cannabis farm of nearly 300 individual plants.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the crop – spread across every bedroom in both properties – was potentially worth £266,000.

Balilai, 20, admitted cultivating cannabis in properties in Dundee on November 6.

Working to get home to Greece

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: “He came to the UK as an economic migrant, just before lockdown, to work as a barber.

“Due to lockdown he had no employment.

“He got into conversation with someone he knew and this scheme was suggested to him.

“He was honest enough to say he would receive payment.

“It was planned to be a short-term thing and then he would return home to Greece, where his family live.

“Unfortunately for him the police searched the property and he was arrested.”

Mr Hampton said it was likely Balilai would be deported at the end of his prison sentence.

‘Elaborate scheme’

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion told the court: “The accused is a Greek national with no links to Scotland. He is unemployed.

“Information was received by police that it was suspected that cannabis cultivations were present within flats one and two at 171 Perth Road, Dundee.

“In flat one they found a significant cannabis cultivation but no persons were present.

“In flat two an identical significant cultivation was found.

“The accused and another male were traced within the living room, which had been set up as the sleeping area, complete with beds.”

The cannabis farm had been set up with an elaborate scheme of wires and lamps and SSE were called in to cut off the electricity supply to both properties.

Ms Mannion told the court the bedrooms were crammed with plants in various stages of growth, with the largest room having 70 plants.

Each plant was said to be worth up to £1,000.

“The maximum value of the 266 plants was £266,000.

“The accused initially denied all involvement but later admitted he was helping others with the flats.”

‘Sophisticated operation’

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael said: “You played your part in the cultivation of cannabis.

“This was a sophisticated operation but it’s clear you played a lesser role.

“The maximum value of the crop from these plants was £266,000. A custodial sentence is necessary.”

Sentence was backdated to the day of his remand last November, so he will effectively be released but is likely to be held for deportation.