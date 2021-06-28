A former Dundee player has been accused of stealing more than £22,000 from his elderly grandfather.

Grant Adam, 30, allegedly spent several months embezzling £22,930 from Charles Adam in various locations across Dundee.

Adam is accused of taking money from his grandfather’s Post Office account while he had Power of Attorney over the pensioner’s finances.

The case against Adam – brother of former Scotland star and Dundee FC captain Charlie Adam – called at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Adam was not present in court and the case against him was continued without plea on a joint motion until the end of July by Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Power of Attorney

Adam, of Grampian Gardens, Dundee, is alleged to have embezzled £22,930 while acting as Power of Attorney for Charles Adam between June 5 2019 and January 6 2020.

It is alleged he committed the offence at addresses in Balmoral Terrace, Whitehall Street, Fintry Road, Albert Street, The Hawthorns and elsewhere in Dundee.

Adam allegedly “failed to act in accordance with the duties and powers conferred on him” as a continuing Power of Attorney for his grandfather.

He is alleged to have withdrawn funds of £22,930 from a Post Office account and appropriated them for his own use and not for the benefit of Charles Adam.

Adam is also alleged to have been on bail at the time.

Adam formerly played as goalkeeper for Rangers and Scotland under-21s and was a League Cup winner during a spell with St Mirren.

He had spells at several Scottish league clubs including Dundee, Forfar, Cowdenbeath, and Morton and represented his country at age group level on more than 20 occasions.

He made a total of 159 appearances in the Scottish League and latterly played junior football in Dundee.