A police hunt has been launched for a 34-year-old man accused of damaging Black Lives Matter material in Dundee after he failed to turn up for a court appearance on Monday.

Derek Heeney was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court after being charged with ripping down a display supporting the anti-race hate campaign.

Heeney, Glenconnor Drive, Dundee, is alleged to have “wilfully or recklessly destroyed or damaged” property in the city’s Slessor Gardens on 3 October last year.

He is alleged to have “slashed, ripped or removed numerous billboard posters on display supporting Black Lives Matter.”

A warrant was issued for Heeney’s arrest by Sheriff Gregor Murray when he failed to appear at court.