Neighbours pay tribute to ‘friendly and chirpy’ Dundee woman after sudden death

Neighbours today paid tribute to a “friendly” and “chirpy” woman who died suddenly in the City Quay area of Dundee.

Emergency services were in Thorter Row at around 9am on Monday, with witnesses reporting a number of police vehicles as well as an ambulance at the address.

Police investigating the incident later confirmed that a 50-year-old woman had died.

Neighbours today paid tribute to the woman, who is understood to be well-known professionally in Dundee.

‘Such a young woman’

One retired woman, who declined to be named, said: “It’s upsetting to hear if she’s such a young woman.

“I’m in my 70s and I don’t feel old.

“I knew her for being into her keep-fit so it’s a surprise to hear, but obviously I don’t know the full details of what happened.

‘A tear in my eye’

“I must admit I had a tear in my eye when I heard who it was and how young she is. It made me think of my own daughter.”

Another neighbour said: “I was picked up and away to work early but my daughter messaged me a picture of the ambulance and police.

‘Always friendly and chirpy’

“I was told who it was from a neighbour. I knew her to say ‘hello’ to in passing, she was always friendly and a kind of chirpy lassie.

“I wasn’t sure how old she was but I read earlier she was only 50 – that’s tragic.”

‘What can you say?’

Another woman said: “Well, what can you say? Waking up to that news is never going to be easy.

“What a horrible year-and-a-bit it’s been with the lockdown and now more misery. But obviously, it’s the family you feel for.

“I just hope they can get the answers they want quickly to help them grieve.”

‘No suspected suspicious circumstances’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an address in Thorter Row in Dundee at around 9am on Monday June 28 following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Second sudden passing in two days

The death comes just a day after well-known charity stalwart and founder of the Boomerang Centre, Neil Ellis, passed away “unexpectedly”, with tributes paid to the Arbroath man, who dedicated more than 30 years of his life to charitable and voluntary causes, mainly in the Stobswell area of Dundee.