Dundee café to close one day a week for deep clean due to growing Covid-19 fears

The owner of a popular Dundee café has decided to close one day per week for deep cleaning – in response to an ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Coronavirus is continuing to spread across Dundee, with rates reaching a new high of 730.6 per 100,000 people on Monday.

This is up from 517 cases per 100,000 from Friday.

It has prompted the owners of family run café bar, The Selkie, to close once a week to be “fogged” and deep cleaned to protect staff and customers.

Selkie owner Kelly Fairweather, who also owns bio-hazard cleaning company At Your Service Dundee, has organised for fogging and disinfecting to take place once a week at her café.

Precautions

Kelly said: “It has given us cause for concern and rather than sit there and say ‘oh we’re concerned but what can we do?’ we can do something.

“I’m not saying we won’t get an outbreak, because nobody wants that, but at least if something did happen I would be able to say with a clear conscience that we did everything that we could.”

The owner said she plans to close the café every Tuesday in order to carry out specialist bio-hazard cleaning for the shop including fogging and disinfecting.

Kelly said: “Basically we’re going to keep an eye on the figures, and if the figures stay the way they are we’ll stay closed on Tuesdays just in order to keep up with these extra protocols and if the figures drop then we’ll review it.”

In Dundee, 186 new cases were reported on Monday, up from 126 reported on Friday.

At the weekend, NHS Tayside announced that they have successfully delivered more than half a million jabs across the region.

The total number of people who have tested positive for Covid in Dundee is 9,499.

No new deaths have been reported in Tayside or Fife.

Across Scotland

On Saturday there were 19 people in hospital with Covid in Tayside and six people in hospital in Fife.

On Monday there were a total of 3,285 new Scottish cases reported.

No new deaths have been reported in Scotland.

In Fife, 215 new cases of the virus were reported, as well as 94 in Angus and 58 in Perth and Kinross.