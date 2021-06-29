Police appeal after 24-year-old woman sexually assaulted in Dundee

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in the Nethergate area of Dundee.

The 24-year-old victim was attacked on Saturday evening, near South Tay Street and Park Place.

A member of the public found the distressed woman shortly after 10pm, before Police Scotland were called to the scene.

Police probe

An investigation has now been launched into the attack, which is understood to have happened some time between 9.15pm and before the woman was found at 10.20pm.

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart, from Dundee CID, has urged anyone who may have been in the area around that time to come forward.

He added: “Inquiries are continuing in order to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and I am appealing for anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation to come forward.

Public appeal

“From CCTV, it has been established that there were various people in the surrounding area around the time of the incident and I would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed a woman in distress or anything at all suspicious.”

He added: “I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling through to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 3949 of Saturday, June 26, 2021. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”