UPDATE: Dundee man missing since Sunday ‘seen in North Berwick’ say family

Friends and family have launched an appeal to trace David Montgomery, who has not been seen since leaving his work on Sunday.

The 27-year-old left Bruach Bar and Restaurant on Brook Street, in Broughty Ferry, at around 5.20pm.

David was last seen wearing a black cap, jeans and hoodie as he was heading towards the city centre in Dundee.

Concerned friends and family have launched a social media appeal and Police Scotland have also been contacted.

His father, David Montgomery, has confirmed he was spotted in a Tesco in North Berwick last night.

Mr Mongomery said: “David was spotted in Tesco in North Berwick last night. He was also spotted on CCTV this morning in North Berwick.

“He hasn’t mentioned any links to this area before. If anyone else sees my son I would urge them to contact myself or the police.”

Described as being 6ft 3in tall, David is understood to live in the West End area of the city.

Anyone with any information of David’s whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.