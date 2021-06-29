Tuesday court round-up — Covid cough and IRA bomb threat

It’s the Tuesday court round-up.

Covid claim

A Fife man who threatened to infect police officers with HIV and coronavirus during a police cell rant has been jailed for 18 months.

Michael Ednie, from Methilhill, made the threats after being detained in relation to a drugs discovery.

After officers found another wrap of illicit substances hidden in a blanket in the cell he flew into a rage.

He raged: “Have you heard of HIV? I will end your life with it.”

He also coughed in the officer’s face, before claiming to have Covid-19.

The 31-year-old later admitted he was free from all of the claimed diseases and said he was drunk at the time.

Ednie, of Bowhouse Place, admitted assaulting the officer at Levenmouth Police Station on October 9 .

Murderer

A medical researcher from Fife was found guilty of the murder of 97-year-old Annie Temple. Sandeep Patel did odd jobs for the pensioner and had been raiding her bank account to fund gambling debts. Read the full story here.

Sexual assault victim saved

Members of the public raced to the aid of a woman as Adam Smith, from Perth, tried to rape her. Read the full story here.

IRA bomb threat

A woman who drunkenly attacked and spat at police officers following a party in Arbroath has been jailed for 19 months.

Paige Sharp, 27, claimed to have Covid-19 and threatened to put bombs under the officers’ cars.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police were called out in the early hours of the morning after reports Sharp was behaving abusively.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine said: “She was handcuffed and placed in the rear of the police van but was consistently abusive.

“The accused made threats about the police officers and their families saying phrases such as ‘slit their throats’ and ‘have them raped’.”

Sharp made claims her father was a member of the IRA and would arrange for bombs to be placed under their cars and at their homes.

She threatened to attack officers with her handcuffs, before spitting in the van, while claiming to have Covid-19.

After arriving at police headquarters in Dundee, officers opened the van to find Sharp in a state of undress.

Sharp, of Hill Place, Montrose, later spat directly in the face of an officer.

She admitted assaulting two officers.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said concerns had been raised by members of Sharp’s family her drink had been spiked by a man after Sharp rejected his sexual advances.

However, this claim had not been verified.

Serial sex offender

Notorious Perth sex offender Robert Basterfield is back on the streets despite being given a 13-month prison sentence for his latest crime. Find out why, here.

Battered in Buckhaven

A man suffered a 20-minute fit after being battered with a metal pole in Buckhaven, Fife.

Scott Lister beat his victim about the legs as he emerged from a chemists in the town.

He used a one metre-long pole in the attack, in which his victim was forced to the ground and tried to defend himself with his legs.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that following the attack, the battered man suffered an epileptic fit.

Lister’s solicitor told the court the 31-year-old believed his victim was responsible for a break-in at his flat, in which his grandfather’s watch was stolen.

Lister, of Sycamore Avenue, Methilhill, admitted assaulting his victim outside Boots in Buckhaven by striking him on the legs with a metal pole on March 24 last year.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney jailed him for 12 months.

In case you missed it…

Monday round-up — Parcel depot thefts and golf ball raid

Friday round-up — Cannabis punch-up and racist rant

Thursday round-up — Launched Buckfast bottle and jewellery box

Wednesday round-up — Diverting boredom with rifles