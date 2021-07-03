Six women to trek the Cateran Yomp for charity

Six women from Dundee and Angus will be trekking across the Cairngorms to raise money for a veterans’ charity.

Workers from the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce will take on the Cateran Yomp, a charity trek taking place in September.

Three of the group will be walking the 54-mile route with around 1,000 other participants, while the other three have signed up for the 22-mile route.

Starting in Blairgowrie, the teams will walk or run a circular route that takes them through Kirkmichael, the Spittal of Glenshee and Kirkton of Glenisla.

The team, headed by chief executive Alison Henderson, have called themselves They Told Me This Was a Pub Crawl.

Sarah Young, Katie Preston, Donna Bell, Lynsey Christie and Christy Rattray will also be taking part in the trek.

Cateran Yomp training

Sarah, who will be completing the 54-mile challenge just six weeks before she runs the Stirling marathon, said the group had originally planned to take part in the 2020 challenge, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

She said: “We were looking to get a New Year challenge in the bag and, because the 2020 event was postponed, here we are.

“For each and every one of us, the mental and physical challenge really appealed, especially after more than a year of working from home.

“We all wanted something to keep us going and, as the Yomp celebrates its 10th anniversary, we look forward to raising a heap of cash for soldiers, veterans and their families in the process.”

The team is also maximising networking opportunities throughout their training regime, which will incorporate hill training and even night-time walks to prepare for the darker hours of the Yomp.

Sarah added: “We’ve been contacted by a few members who have also signed up, so we’ve invited them along to our training walks and we’re hoping more might follow suit.

“We are also offering sponsorship opportunities for businesses to have their logo printed on our t-shirts which is a fantastic way of raising their profile, and I’d love to hear from anyone who’s interested.”

Since its launch in 2010, the event has raised more than £3.8 million for thousands of veterans, serving soldiers and their families through ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

You can donate to the team here.