Dundee-born lawyer and social justice activist Mike Dailly could face questions from police after a series of threatening social media posts.

The self-described social justice campaigner wrote the offending tweets – which he later described as “satire” – on Monday night during a two-hour tirade which came after a discussion about his opinions on gender.

During the onslaught, he told Scotsman columnist and author Laura Waddell to “be careful what you say” after claiming: “I had to cope with 6ft4 Dec who batters folk for a living.

“His da is in the Bar L [Barlinnie Prison] for killing people as a gangland enforcer.”

‘Not sure if it is wise to attack me’

The lawyer, who is principal solicitor at the Govan Law Centre, also told an anonymous Twitter user: “I’m a Dundonian.

“Thirty-four years in Glasgow but was a schemie in Whitfield in Dundee.

“Every gang member that ever was in the East End of Dundee was my pal.

“Not sure if it is wise to attack me, ken. Just saying.”

After mentioning his supposed gang connections, the activist asked Waddell to talk to him in person, saying: “Laura we should meet for lunch.

“We have got off on the wrong big ball.”

The posts sparked a negative reaction, with the solicitor – who has written opinion pieces for Glasgow-based newspapers as part of his activism – told to log off and “take a week off Twitter”.

Miss Waddell says the tweets were reported to the authorities by another social media user.

She said: “I believe some people in the law world have reported him to their watchdog, and I’ve spoken with the police.

“As a woman writer, it’s shocking to receive tweets like this from a fellow Scottish columnist, but sadly unsurprising.

“Women the world over know challenging macho posturing can be met with backlash and intimidation.

“Toxic masculinity has no place in our society and those suffering from it should look inwards and get help rather than lashing out.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Comments were ‘satire’

Mr Dailly says the tweets were intended to be “satire” and to ridicule the “aggressive approach” of gender activists online.

He said: “I find it deeply worrying that gender ideologists deploy very aggressive and bullying tactics to women on social media and in real life too.

“I ridiculed and challenged that with satire. There was nothing else.

“If a woman speaks out to express an opinion that her biological sex matters she is accused of being transphobic and activists will write to her employer to try and get her sacked.

“The same happened to me for agreeing with ‘gender critical’ women.”