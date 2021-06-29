Dundee Police seek help hunting two missing men in unrelated incidents

Police have asked for help from the public to trace two men missing from Dundee, in unrelated incidents.

Paul Scott has been reported missing from his home address in Dundee since Monday June 28, when the 32-year-old was last seen around 10.50pm.

He is described as being 5ft 6in tall with fair/blond hair and blue eyes.

He has access to a silver Ford Transit van and may have travelled out of his home area, police say.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1280 of June 29.

Meanwhile, Michael Bird has also been missing from Dundee since Sunday June 27.

May be in Inverness or Aberdeen

Officers said Michael may also frequent the areas of Inverness and Aberdeen. Michael is aged 60, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build.

He was last seen wearing brown cargo trousers and a grey fleece.

Any information should be passed via 101, quoting incident 2759 of June 27.