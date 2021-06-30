Police appeal after man seen in vulnerable state in Dundee street

Police are appealing for information after a man was seen in a vulnerable state in a Dundee street.

The man, described as “unsteady on his feet and alone” was seen in the South Victoria Dock Road area at around 11pm on Tuesday.

Officers investigating have now issued an appeal to trace his whereabouts.

Police appeal

A post on the Tayside Police Division Facebook page said: “Police Scotland are appealing for information in respect of a male who was seen in the area of South Victoria Dock Road, Dundee, on Tuesday, June 29 at around 11pm.

“He is described as a white male, around 5ft 9” tall and in his 60’s, with a bald head.

“He was wearing a black top and black trousers.

“The male was unsteady on his feet and alone.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number PS-20210629-3922.”

A Police Scotland update on Wednesday morning confirmed that the man was still to be traced.

Enquiries are said to be ‘ongoing’.