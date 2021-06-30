Wednesday court round-up — Bar stabber and shop raid

Midweek action in the Wednesday court round-up.

Firearm threat

A man is to be sentenced after he admitted stabbing a bar with a knife, before flashing an imitation firearm.

Aleksander Nawrocki admitted showing off the weapon at the Caledonian Hotel in Brechin.

The 27-year-old is now at risk of a jail term after he admitted the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Nawrocki pled guilty to stabbing the wooden bar area of the hotel on the town’s Southesk Street on September 19 2019.

He then intimated to other patrons he was in possession of a firearm before showing staff and others an imitation gun.

Nawrocki, of Bridge Street, Brechin but currently on remand at HMP Perth, also admitted possessing an imitation firearm with the intent to cause five people to believe unlawful violence would be used against them.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence until later this month for a Crown narrative to be obtained.

Pregnant woman battered

A pregnant woman was battered with a metal pole by a teenage would-be robber at a Fife store.

The youth, who is just 16 and cannot be named for legal reasons, attempted to get staff at the Co-Op in Burntisland to hand over cash.

Two people were treated at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital as a result.

The robbery attempt took place at around 6.20am, as the premises were being opened for the day.

Appearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the teenager admitted assaulting a male and a female at the store on Burtisland’s High Street on August 30.

He brandished a metal baton at them, shouted, repeatedly demanded money and struck the male on the head with the baton.

He also struck the female on the body with the baton and repeatedly tried to hit her again.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney called for reports and the youth will be sentenced next month.

Eye lost in glass attack

Fife tree surgeon Alastair Lindsay has been jailed after smashing a glass into his then-girlfriend’s face. She lost an eye in the attack. Read the full story here.

Wine row

Read how Carnoustie plasterer David Merrigan faces prison after attacking a friend with a metal pole in a row over wine.

Wheelie bin ‘assault’

A man was allegedly struck with a wheelie bin before being attacked with a sharp object.

Jade Hall, 36, allegedly attacked David Gowans on Lochee Road, Dundee, before John Lawrie, 34, allegedly assaulted police officers during the same incident on June 20.

Prosecutors allege Hall assaulted Mr Gowans by acting aggressively towards him, striking him with a wheelie bin, brandishing a tin at him and striking him on the head and body with a sharp object.

Hall is then alleged to have assaulted PCs Leah Harvey and Heather Crawford by shouting, kicking her legs and flailing her arms.

Thereafter, Lawrie allegedly tried to headbutt PC Cameron Fraser before spitting on him at the force’s headquarters on West Bell Street.

Both Hall and Lawrie, of Brewery Lane, continued to make no plea when they made a second appearance on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Rafferty full committed the pair for trial and remanded them in custody meantime.

Avoided prison

John Coote from Burntisland avoided a prison term despite being caught with a stash of child abuse material. Read how police raided his home and found the vile collection.

Covid isolation breach

Bored chicken factory worker Ilie Neogoe was caught drink driving when he was supposed to be self-isolating just three days after testing positive for Covid-19. He worked at the 2 Sisters plant at Coupar Angus, the site of major outbreaks of the coronavirus. The full case is available here.

