Missing Dundee man traced safe and well

A Dundee man who went missing on Sunday has been traced safe and well, police say.

Michael Bird, 60, was reported missing at the end of last week, however he has now been found.

The man was known to have connections to Aberdeen and Inverness, and was last seen wearing brown cargo trousers and a grey fleece before his disappearance.

He was described as being approximately 6ft tall and of slim build.

Thank-you to everyone who shared appeal

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are pleased to confirm that Michael Bird, 60, reported missing from Dundee, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”