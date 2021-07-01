Angus teen parties with Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran after scooping prestigious award

An Angus teen has managed to rub shoulders with Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran after winning a prestigious award for his charity work.

William Cuthill, 13, met the celebs after winning the Inspirational Young Person category in the 2021 WellChild Awards.

He was given the award by the Duke of Sussex at a surprise garden party in Kew Gardens in London on Wednesday.

The socially-distanced party was attended by a cohort of famous figures, including musician Ed Sheeran and actress Amanda Holden.

Charity work and fundraising

It was organised by WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children.

William, who has been diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis, won the award after competing against hundreds of other nominees.

He was chosen as the winner for his extensive work with the Teapot Trust Charity, where he is a youth ambassador.

He has already raised more than £5,000 for the charity, arranging an entire campaign – complete with a fundraising concert – by himself.

William is ‘exceptional’

Founder of the charity, Dr Laura Young MBE, said: “The efforts and lengths to which William has gone are exceptional for any young person.

“However, even more than the time he has put into helping us, he has done this work whilst struggling with his own health condition.

“William soldiers on, thinking of everyone else but himself.

“He is a very special boy who would be astounded to properly understand how much his help has been appreciated, he is one of those few people who gives without question.

“The knowledge of the appreciation of his efforts will no doubt spur him on, but will, we hope, also make others aware not only of what he endures but also what he contributes despite this.”