Cats Protection set to reopen Dundee branch after forced closure last year

Cats Protection is set to reopen their Dundee Adoption Centre in the autumn, after being forced to close last November due to the pandemic.

As the tougher restrictions were introduced last November, the difficult decision was made to shut the centre.

The Foundry Lane closure left Dundee without a cattery, putting felines across the city at risk. The next nearest branch was in Arbroath.

When the Dundee centre reopens in the autumn, it will be run by a full-time manager with a team of deputies and staff.

They will be supported by a team of cat-loving volunteers.

Supporting cat lovers

The centre, which originally opened in 1986, has 12 pens, allowing it to care for around 200 cats a year. It also has as an isolation unit where sick cats and kittens can be treated.

Senior Operations Manager for Scotland, Siobhan McHaffie, said: “Cats Protection is delighted to be able to share the news that our Dundee Adoption Centre will soon reopen with a team of animal welfare professionals ready to care for cats.

“We will also continue to support cat lovers in the community through our neutering and education campaigns.

“We thank them for their patience during this difficult time.”

Dundee cat lovers recently united in March and launched a petition to resurrect the city’s only cattery. It amassed 2,433 signatures.

“We would like to thank volunteers past and present who have dedicated their time to helping thousands of cats go on to have happy and secure futures,” said Ms McHaffie.

New Scottish Government regulations coming into force in September will secure higher standards of animal welfare for Scotland.

This includes the introduction of licensing for animal re-homing centres and animal charities.

Cats Protection is the UK’s leading feline charity. It has a national network of around 230 volunteer-run branches and 37 centres.

They help around 200,000 cats and kittens every year.