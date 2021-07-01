Dundee history presented in new university art project

A new online exhibition has turned Dundee history into art.

Students from the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design have interpreted oral histories from some of Dundee’s well known faces as part of the archive project, and made them into pieces of art.

The works include jewellery, photography and even a set of bagpipes.

Third-year students were given recordings from the University of Dundee’s archives, and tasked with creating the art project.

Stories came from people such as actress Louise Ann Ross, street poet Gary Robertson and photographer Alex Couper.

Dundee’s history

Natalie Russell, illustration lecturer, said: “The archive project really challenges our students to push their creative boundaries to create something both original and yet relevant to the resources we provide them.

“Seeing what they produce is always exciting, and this year’s selection of work is once again exceptional and a testament to the skills of our students.

“This year has obviously been different for the students, but their dedication and talent is evident through the pieces they have created for this task.

“The archive project always has a focus on Dundee, and that has been particularly nice this year, as it has helped to maintain that connection between those students who have sadly been away from the city for so long.

“While we sadly cannot welcome the people of Dundee to campus to view the results of this year’s archive project, we do hope that people enjoy the online exhibition experience.”

The project has been running since January 2017 and has inspired a range of exciting exhibition works reflecting the contents of boxes of material stored in the Dundee University archives.

While students are usually presented with a mystery box of items, this year the archive services selected recordings from the oral history project.

The testimonies offered insights into the lives of people who have lived and worked in Dundee and its surrounding areas.

This year’s Archive Project is available to view online now.