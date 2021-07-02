Dundee student, 17, donates hair to Little Princess Trust

A Dundee teenager has cut off 30 centimetres of her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

Emily Reid, 17, chopped her locks for the children’s charity, which makes real-hair wigs for kids who have lost hair due to chemotherapy.

As well as donating her hair, the High School of Dundee student has raised more than £400 for Dementia UK.

Mum Susan said the experience was for a cause close to Emily’s heart, explaining: “She lost both her grandparents within a month of each other, when she was 13-years-old.

“One was with cancer and one with dementia. So that’s why she decided to fundraise for Dementia UK. It meant something to her personally, to be able to help other families.”

Donation to the Little Princess Trust

This was the second time Emily donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust – and just her second visit to the hairdressers!

Susan said: “She had it down just below her bum and she got it cut to above her shoulders. So it was a huge amount. I think it was 30cm (11 inches).

“So it was quite a lot.

“She’s never really been to the hairdressers either. The last time she was at the hairdressers, was the last time she got it cut for charity.

“My Mum used to just give it a little trim because she knew she wanted to donate it twice so this was only the second time in her whole life she had been in the hairdressers.

“Neil of NJM hair was fabulous with her, he was absolutely great.”

The experience was quite an emotional one for both mother and daughter, Susan said.

She said: “When Emily told me about it, the first thing I asked was was she sure about this.

“I said she could do it if that’s what she wanted to do, but not to shave the whole thing off. I wouldn’t want her to shave it all off.

“The first time Emily cut it all off she was crying afterwards. This time she said ‘Mum, it’s going to a good cause’. She’s a bit older now.

“She told me it’ll give some little girl back her hair, and it’ll help somebody else. She’s quite thoughtful of other people.”

Susan added that she was incredibly proud of Emily, and hoped it would encourage other people to give back to charity.