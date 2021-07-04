‘It’s about remembering Ashley’: Dundee dad’s cystic fibrosis trek, 10 years after daughter’s death

A Dundee dad who lost his daughter a decade ago is doing a sponsored walk in her honour.

Paul Drummond will walk 16 miles in the same week as the 10th anniversary of the death of his daughter, Ashley Drummond.

Ashley died at just 20 years old in 2011, after a battle with cystic fibrosis.

She was born with the illness, but it was not discovered until she was two years old.

On August 7 – two days after the anniversary of Ashley’s death – Paul, 51, will walk 16 miles from Arbroath Golf Club to his home in Craigie, Dundee.

He will be joined by friends Colin Young and Annette Costello, who Ashley considered an aunt.

A Just Giving page has been created for the cause, with money raised going to Dundee’s adult and paediatric cystic fibrosis service.

Donations currently stand at £1,720, as well as £1,210 in sponsorship money, giving a total of £2,930.

‘First class care’

Paul said he wants to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis, as well as support the services Ashley benefitted from.

“I want to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis, because the care Ashley got from paediatrics right up until she died was first class,” said Paul.

“It’s difficult when patients are teenagers and going through treatment.

“When Ashley was having a difficult time, the nurses would do things like arrange to get her hair done.

“It’s personal things like that that make the difference.”

Paul is delighted with the amount raised so far, boosted by donations from Unite the union and the Logie Club.

“I never wanted to make a target so we wouldn’t be disappointed,” Paul said.

“But if you’d told me at the start that we would be £70 short of £3,000, I would be really pleased.”

Three-time World Champion snooker player Mark Williams has also donated a signed snooker cue to auction off for the cause.

“It’s all to raise awareness for the cause,” Paul said.

“It’s not about me, it’s about cystic fibrosis and remembering Ashley.”

What is cystic fibrosis?

Cystic fibrosis is a condition that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system.

This causes lung infections and problems with digesting food.

Most cases of cystic fibrosis are picked up at birth and symptoms usually start in early childhood.

The condition gets worse over time, with the lungs and digestive system becoming increasingly damaged.

Treatments are available to help reduce the problems caused by the condition but life expectancy is shortened.