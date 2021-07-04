Son’s disgust as debt collectors harass dying dad to pay Ninewells Hospital parking fine

A firm chasing a terminally ill man for a parking fine have U-turned on their efforts to get him to pay up.

Disgusted Steve Robertson was at loggerheads with a debt collecting firm which was hounding his father, despite him having just days to live.

Steve’s 76-year-old father, Les, from Barry, has been battling lung cancer for the last 18 months, before later being diagnosed with secondary brain cancer.

He was given a fine for parking on grass at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, as he required treatment and could not find a space.

Saba Parking, which manages the hospital’s car park, have now performed a U-turn in the case and cancelled the charges.

It comes after debt collecting agent ZZPS originally advised a death certificate would need to be issued to resolve the matter, whilst also threatening legal action.

Steve, 51, said he was pleased a “sensible conclusion” had been reached in the saga, which has been rumbling on for weeks.

Les had attended Ninewells in February for chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The retired electrician was forced to park on grass near the cancer ward due to limited spaces, whilst parking charges are currently suspended due to the pandemic.

Despite being told “not to worry” by nurses on the ward, the pensioner received two fines that month while attending for treatment.

When initial correspondents came in from debt collecting firm, ZZPS – dealing with the case on behalf of the parking firm Saba – he chose to ignore them.

Treatment

“I’m absolutely disgusted by the way this has unfolded,” Steve said.

“A dying man was getting held for parking charges for going for chemotherapy, it’s an absolute joke.

“I’ve explained the situation to ZZPS both by email and telephone, they persisted with further letters to my father’s home advising of additional charges.

“My dad had opted to take his car at the time, as he was still fit enough to drive.

“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation and his condition he thought it would be safer to travel alone.

“When he arrived there were no spaces near the cancer ward and he needed to park as close as possible to attend.

“What was he going to do? Drive away and not get life-saving treatment? He was causing no obstruction to any other vehicle where his vehicle was positioned.

“I’d explained all this to ZZPS and his current condition and they persisted with further letters to my mother and father’s home.

“Even when I instructed in the first instance that I wanted to act on behalf of my father they advised they would need his signature.

“My dad – as a result of his condition – is incapable of knowing what happened with this situation and they were wanting me to get him to get his signature.”

‘My mother was already stressed’

Steve decided to go public with the case after his parents received another letter asking for more money.

He added: “My mother, Maureen, received another letter on Thursday.

“She is already super stressed about shortly losing her husband and to receive a letter asking again for monies is completely unacceptable.

“They’ve advised us the only way they were going to stop pursuing the case was when we produced a death certificate for my father.

“The whole case was horribly handled and the ultimatum of providing a death certificate to resolve the situation was unacceptable.

“This matter should have been dealt with and dismissed much sooner. While I understand that some parking control is required but at a cancer centre?

Fine cancelled

A spokesman for Saba Parking confirmed the charges were cancelled.

He added: “I can confirm the two notices were issued due to not adhering to the terms and conditions of the car park.

“The notices in question progressed externally due to the fact that no contact being made and no appeal being submitted to Saba within the 28-day time frame.

“Taking into consideration Mr Robertson’s circumstance, the two parking charge notices in question have been cancelled by Saba Parking.

“We would however emphasise the importance of following the appeals process as set on the back of the notice; and not to follow any differing advice given from non Saba staff.”

ZZPS were approached for comment but did not respond.