Cash boost for Broughty Ferry RNLI after Covid halted fundraising

A dreich day could not dampen the spirits of Broughty Ferry lifeguard volunteers, wo were delighted by a donation of more than £2,000.

After a year of lockdown restrictions limiting fundraising, members of the RNLI crew managed to meet members of the public at the weekend, some for the first time.

New lifeguards and members of the lifeboat crew were on Broughty Ferry beach on Saturday.

A highlight of the day was a £2,150 donation to the RNLI branch by McLaughlin and Harvey, the construction company for the ongoing Broughty Ferry Flood prevention works.

Coxswain of Broughty Ferry lifeboat, Murray Brown said: “The day turned out great with loads of folk coming along.

“We have to give a huge thanks to McLaughlin and Harvey who presented us with a cheque for £2,150.

“Thanks too to everyone else who donated money to our funds.

“We had a great day and got to introduce our new lifeguards.

“The local coastguard team also came along to say hello and our pop-up shop did a roaring trade.”

Fundraising severely restricted

Murray added: “During this Covid-19 crisis fundraising is severely restricted.

“Our fundraising group was unable to organise many of our usual events last year.

“We had no coffee mornings , no Fisherman’s Beer Festival, no pop-up shop, no Christmas carol concert and no street collection.

“2021 continues to hold more uncertainty but we are aware that some of our supporters still wish to make donations.

“Therefore, the virtual contribution box has been re-opened.

“Many people are still getting into difficulty around our coastlines.

“More than ever we need the RNLI’s help.

Life-saving

“As a charity, the RNLI depends on donations so it can go on saving lives and keeping us and our loved ones safe.

“Our work wouldn’t be possible without all our supporters.

“We are very grateful for the donations made already and we appreciate any further contributions. ”