Monday court round-up — Fisherman’s surprise and chemist blaze threat

The start of the week means the Monday court round-up.

Fisherman’s surprise

A “fisherman” who was caught wielding a blade in a residential street in Glenrothes has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

Nightshift warehouse worker Scott Strang was shouting and swearing in the street while clutching a blade shortly after 5pm on July 26.

Neighbours who could see him acting in an aggressive manner while in possession of a knife called the police who quickly arrived and apprehended the 29-year-old.

Strang had claimed the black blade was in his possession as he had been fishing.

He was under the influence of non-prescribed Valium and alcohol.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist said: “It always surprises me how many people who carry knives are fishermen.”

The sheriff sentenced him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work over the next nine months.

Golf breach allegation

A sheriff continued the case of a golf club boss charged with building a tee area without permission.

John Menzies allegedly allowed hundreds of tonnes of sand to be dumped onto a site of special scientific interest at Drumoig Golf Club near Leuchars.

Prosecutors allege that Menzies, as company director, instructed an operation enabling the construction of a teeing area for the 18th hole of the golf course.

This required the written consent of Scottish Natural Heritage, now NatureScot.

It is alleged Menzies, of Tanna Drive, Glenrothes, allowed several hundred tonnes of sand to be deposited onto Pickletillum Marsh, a protected marshland area.

The 56-year-old was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Menzies’ case was further continued without plea until later this month.

Taxi terror

Hugh McKeever from Glasgow was jailed for trying to rob a taxi driver of a £100 fare he had just paid for a journey to Dundee. Read here about his journey across Scotland and subsequent capture.

Tayberry cash

A woman charged with stealing more than £16,000 from the social enterprise firm for which she worked had her case continued.

Moira Coughlin allegedly took the cash from Dundee-based company Tayberry Enterprises Ltd.

The 37-year-old allegedly embezzled a total of £16,157.37 from the company on Dunsinane Avenue between December 1 2017 and May 31 2018.

Coughlin, of Balmoral Gardens, was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Her case was continued without plea until later this month.

Pharmacy blaze threat

Leona Reynolds, 36, admitted threatening to burn down Dears pharmacy in Dunfermline High Street after being refused methadone by staff.

Reynolds, of Urquhart Crescent, Dunfermline, was reportedly unsteady on her feet, slurring her words and crying.

Her defence solicitor David Cranston explained she had been drinking socially with friends earlier that day, June 30.

She became abusive, including making the fire threat and continued to be disruptive on the way to the police station

Reynolds also admitted shouting, swearing and assaulting a staff member by spitting on his foot at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital on October 11, after being refused treatment.

Reynolds shouted: “I’m going to destroy this place… get the police”

When police, she struggled violently with PCs James Harvey and Steven Muir and attempted to escape.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist deferred sentencing until August 2.

‘Feel the power of my 19mm Glock’

Aleksander Nawrocki terrified patrons and staff of a Brechin bar by showing them what he claimed was a Glock pistol and stabbing the bar with his steak knife. Read about his bizarre actions here.

