Dundee police launch appeal after woman snatches man’s wallet after befriending him

Police have launched an investigation after a woman befriended a man in the city centre before stealing his wallet.

The 59-year-old victim was approached by a woman that came from the direction of the Keiller Centre in Dundee on Thursday 1 July.

Police Scotland have advised the male and the female visited the Wellgate Shopping Centre, before the incident took place at the corner of Nethergate and West Marketgait at around 3pm.

Theft

The female suspect – described as being in late 20s or early 30s – asked the victim for money before grabbing his wallet and fleeing the scene.

Described as wearing a pink t-shirt, light blue jeans, black and white trainers the female was reportedly walking with a limp and had a scar or tattoo on her left hand.

Police have also issued a detailed description of the victim as part of the investigation into the incident last week.

Police Scotland

A spokesperson on Facebook said: “On Thursday 1st July a 59-year-old male wearing a green t shirt, green bomber jacket, dark blue jeans with brown shoes and walking with a cane was befriended by a female who came from the direction of the Keiller Centre, Dundee.

“The female is described as being a white female, late 20s or early 30s medium height and build, wearing a pink t-shirt, light blue jeans and black and white trainers.

“She has long black hair and has a scar or tattoo on her left hand and was walking with a limp and may have been called Danielle.

“After going to Wellgate Shopping Centre, the female asked the male to accompany her to the V&A and as they sat down on the grass at the corner of Nethergate and West Marketgait, near to Mecca bingo, she asked for some money.

“When the male took out his wallet the female grabbed it and ran away stealing the wallet and contents.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 whilst quoting the crime reference number PS-20210701-2227.