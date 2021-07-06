The screams were ‘blood curdling’ — Dundee abuser ‘laughed maniacally’ during eight-hour attack on partner

A vicious abuser “laughed maniacally” as he repeatedly beat his terrified partner during an attack spanning more than eight hours.

Jamie Taylor ignored his victim’s pleas while he punched her and threw her to the floor at his flat in Dundee’s Hilltown.

The city’s sheriff court heard the woman managed to phone her mother to say Taylor had attacked her.

However, the thug hijacked the call and told her mother she had hit herself on the face with a plate.

A prison sentence looms for previous offender Taylor after he admitted engaging in an abusive course of behaviour towards the woman over three days in January.

Tried to escape

At the time of the incident, Taylor was subject to bail conditions preventing him from contacting the woman or her mother.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine told Dundee Sheriff Court Taylor first punched the woman on the left side of her face after he accused her of being unfaithful while he was in prison.

The woman took a taxi home but returned to his flat after being bombarded with text messages from Taylor.

She then left the following evening to visit her mother but did not tell her about any of the incidents.

Matters later escalated after she again returned to Taylor’s flat, where they began drinking vodka and cider.

“She was apprehensive as she knew the accused was more volatile when under the influence of alcohol,” Miss Irvine said.

“An argument broke out that she had relationships with another man.

“The more he drank, the more aggressive he got.

“She feared the situation was escalating and tried to shout out from the veranda for help.

“However, the accused grabbed her by the neck and dragged her back in.

“He punched her with considerable force and knocked her to the floor.”

‘Blood curdling’ screams

Taylor, 29, pinned the woman to the ground and covered her mouth with his right hand, before she bit him to free herself.

Neighbours could hear screams from the flat, with the woman heard to shout: “Don’t, Jamie.”

She managed to phone her mother but a “nervous” Taylor told her she had hit herself in the face with a plate.

The woman cried out for help and the witnesses described Taylor as laughing maniacally.

One witness described the victim’s desperate screams for assistance as “blood curdling”.

Taylor again punched the woman at least twice before police arrived.

Entry was forced after an officer looked through the letterbox and heard the woman shout: “Please don’t, get off me.”

The distressed woman was found sitting in the living room visibly bloodied with swelling on her face.

Treated in hospital

Taylor was arrested and called the officers “beasts” and “paedos” as he was taken to the force’s headquarters.

Medics at Ninewells Hospital treated the woman for bruising and swelling as well as discovering a fracture on her left cheekbone.

Taylor, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted the abusive course of conduct and assaulting the woman to her severe injury between January 20 and 23 at Hilltown Court.

He also admitted breaching bail.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until August for a social work report to be obtained and remanded Taylor.