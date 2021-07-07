National charity Into Film Scotland wants to hear what Dundee youngsters think of the film industry

Into Film Scotland is calling for young people in Dundee to sign up to their youth advisory council (YAC).

The charity is looking for film fans aged 11-18 from the city to join their group in an effort to promote equality across the film industry.

Into Film runs film clubs in schools around the UK, encouraging young people to watch films and develop their own talents.

Katie Hamilton, YAC programme manager, said that it was important to have young people from all across Scotland on the council, to promote diversity.

She said: “We want to be really representative, as we want to see more change in the film industry.

“Traditionally it’s been more middle class, and very hard to get into. It’s usually if you know someone.

“Into Film are really passionate about equity, equality, diversity and inclusion. Just hearing from a wide range of people and voices – Dundee is a place that we’ve traditionally struggled with.

“But we really want to have more engagement with the people of Dundee, and hear from them. I know Dundee has high areas of deprivation and we want to be as inclusive as possible.

“The only way to do that is to have a wide variety of lots of different people from different backgrounds.”

Into Film programme

Into Film are a charity who provide film clubs in schools across the UK. Not only do they allow kids who may not have the opportunity to visit the cinema see films, they also teach children who learn in non-traditional ways to pick up skills.

Members of YAC have an important role within the organisation, advising on the topics of films they’d like to see more of.

Katie said: “For example, a lot of young were really interested in climate change and watching films about climate change, but then also hearing from activists that are really promoting that. So they advise on that.

“They also are involved, we’ve just launched a new streaming platform Into Film Plus, which I think in the first of its kind in the UK. We can stream films in schools if you have a public video streaming license.

“So we’ve chosen all the films, but the young people feedback on the wrap around content and who they want to hear from. Like if they want to hear from YouTube stars or directors or people who made the film to find out a little bit more about it.

“They give their opinions and expertise and advice on what we’re doing and we really do take it on board, which is one of the main things that is different from other similar schemes.

“In Scotland specifically, the YAC are our jury members for the Scottish Film Festival so they watch all the films that have been shortlisted, decide who the winners are, and present the award to them.”

Representation

Katie added it was important to hear the voices of young people, saying: “As much as we love working with young people, we don’t know what it is they want to see or hear or experience.

“We really need to go to them because they are the experts and find out from them if what we’re doing is along the right tracks. It’s really just about us listening to them.

“There is no better person than a young person to tell you what a young person wants. Adults sitting around a table discussing what young people wants never actually works, we need to listen to them and really hear what they’re saying.”

Application for the YAC scheme are open until July 13, and you can apply here.