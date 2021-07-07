Two motorbikes stolen within 24 hours in Perth

Two motorbikes have been stolen within 24 hours of each other in two Perth neighbourhoods. One has since been traced.

The first motorbike was stolen on Tuesday July 6 at around 1:50am. It was taken from a shed in the Stanley Crescent area of Perth.

The vehicle was seen shortly afterwards being walked onto the Lade Path at the rear of Stanley Crescent.

Police were called to the scene at 6.05am.

The orange and black motorbike was later traced. Inquiries are continuing to establish those responsible.

Stolen motorbikes

The following night, another motorbike was stolen in Perth.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, an outdoor shed was broken into in the Woodside Crescent area.

A black and yellow Suzuki RMX250 motorcycle, with registration plate R411PEL, was stolen from the shed.

The motorbike was reported stolen at around 8:10am on Wednesday morning. The vehicle is still missing.

Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the stolen motorbikes.

A spokesperson said: “There is nothing to say these incidents are linked at the time being but officers are keeping an open mind.”

If anyone has any information relating to the above instances, they are asked to contact police on 101.