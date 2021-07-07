Dead birds at Dundee Swannie Ponds sparks plea not to feed wildlife

Dead birds have been discovered at a popular Dundee park, sparking a plea not to feed animals there.

Bodies of birds have been found floating in the water at Swannie Ponds, thought to be caused by rotting food.

Well-meaning walkers at Stobsmuir Park have been throwing bread and other food into the pond but as the water is no longer cleaned by pumps it is becoming stagnant, making it unsafe for birds.

Coldside councillor Lynne Short said although people believe they are helping birds they were in fact, unwittingly harming them.

It is understood none of the resident swans, which give the ponds their nickname, have died.

Ms Short said: “Several dead birds were discovered floating on the ponds last week.

“It seems the problem is the food is left lying in the water rotting and causing it to go stagnant.

“This in turn, sadly, has recently led to the death of wild birds.

“This has been very upsetting, especially for those who discovered the bodies.”

Water pumps

Previously pumps were used to keep the pondwater moving and aerated, which helped keep it fresh, but these are no longer operational.

Ms Short has asked Dundee City Council to service the pumps and said she has been assured this will be done.

“These pumps are no longer in operation,” Ms Short said.

“This means that the water is not being moved around and kept fresh the way it used to be.

“As a result anyone putting bread or other food in the ponds, thinking they are being kind to the birds, are actually causing a massive problem.

“I would ask that the public don’t feed the birds at the ponds till we try to resolve this issue.”

Ms Short said she has spoken to the city council and had been assured that workers would service the pumps to aerate the water.

Dumped food

Last year a pile of raw meat was dumped at the park.

It included included mince, liver, kidney, chops and cubes of beef, with most on the edge of the pond, and the rest in the water.

At the time, concerns were raised it would pose a health threat if it was eaten by local wildlife or dogs.

One local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “People may think they are feeding the birds and the swans but we are now seeing that this is actually causing a massive issue for the wildlife at the ponds.

“In addition, this food could also be eaten be dogs and cats and could be very dangerous.

“Hopefully people will heed Councillor Short’s warning and stop putting out food.

“It’s dreadful to think that birds had died because of people thinking they are being kinds and feeding them.”