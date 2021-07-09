Dirty nappies and rubbish strewn through Fintry as Eurobin woes continue

Fed up residents have said something must be done to tackle rubbish strewn through the streets of Dundee.

Those living in Fintry say it has become commonplace to see dirty nappies and rubbish strewn across the street after bins have been emptied.

Photographs of Grampian Gardens this week show rubbish, dropped when the bins are emptied, littered across the street, attracting gulls.

Despite repeated complaints and even tackling the issue themselves on occasion, residents are exasperated by the mess they are dealing with on a weekly basis.

The man who took the photographs, who asked not to be named, said he fears the “squalor” will attract rats.

‘What era are we living in?

“It’s like Groundhog Day, the bins get emptied and we are left with this mess, time after time,” he said.

“The Eurobins aren’t big enough to cope with the demand. You can see from the pictures how bad it is.

“What era are we living in here? Kids are going out to play and they are seeing dirty nappies and rubbish like this.

“We have cleaned this up in the past and the company who clean the Abertay Housing blocks have also helped when they can.

“There has got to be a better long-term solution to this problem than expecting residents and the good nature of a local business to clean-up the mess.”

West End residents are facing similar problems, which have been blamed on people not recycling properly.

But the Fintry resident didn’t believe that was causing the problems in his area and urged Dundee City Council to take action.

‘Something needs to change’

“They should have street cleaners following these bin lorries around and cleaning up the excess, it would certainly be one way to get it cleaned up quickly,” the man said.

“The big issue here is the lack of bins and these Eurobins aren’t the big ones.

“Given the volume of properties around this area they are being filled again in a matter of days.

“This has been going on for around two years now and I think Dundee City Council needs to look at the volume of collections as well if the bin provision can’t be increased.

“Something needs to change, it’s embarrassing people are having to look out of their homes and see this.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council confirmed they were aware of the recent mess in the area.

She added: “We are aware of the situation and are arranging for the materials to be collected.”