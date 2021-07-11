Wheelchair-friendly ‘playpark trail’ bid for Dundee

A bid has been launched to create an accessible ‘playpark trail’ in Dundee to support children with disabilities.

Community activists in the Stobswell area want to see playparks revamped, making sure any new equipment is suitable for children in wheelchairs and with other disabilities.

It is hoped this could lead to a trail, connecting all of the parks in the area and encouraging families to travel between them.

The idea for a trail was sparked by members of the Stobswell Forum and local councillor Lynne Short saw an opportunity to make the parks more inclusive.

Accessible to all

Ms Short said: “The forum is looking at the possibility of creating a playpark trail in Stobswell.

“I would like to see this as an opportunity to explore the possibility of making it accessible for all.

“I am very keen that we explore the options for all our citizens to have fair and equitable opportunities.

“This includes the very young, disabled and wheelchair users.

Limited facilities

Ms Short said she was recently approached by a family who pointed out that none of the playparks in Stobswell are suitable for wheelchair users.

Their young son can still be lifted into baby swings but will soon outgrow these.

The SNP Maryfield councillor praised the sensory garden and play area at Slessor Gardens and has been inspired by camps held by Pamis, a charity campaigning for equality for people with disabilities.

However, Ms Short wants to see projects like this become the norm, with facilities in local communities.

“Of course we have the sensory garden and play area at Slessor Gardens but the desire to have local parks with local facilities is something that has been raised and is being looked into,” she said.

“On a couple of occasions I have visited Camp Pamis at Camperdown and to see the fun being had, I would love to see that translate into a 365-day opportunity for all of our citizens.”

Funding

Stobswell Forum members have applied to Dundee City Council for a £20,000 grant towards adventure play equipment at Baxter Park.

A spokesman for Stobswell Forum said: “We would like to consider the ward’s parks collectively and encourage people to move between them.

“This might at some point allow us to promote a play trail linked to the local environment.

“There are meetings between city councillors and Dundee Partnership coming up and we hope to share this idea with them.”

If successful, the new equipment could be in place by April.