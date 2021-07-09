Dundee FC Community Trust reminisces with European Legend cards in Alzheimer project

Dundee FC Community Trust is using specially developed European Legend cards to help members with Alzheimer’s and other memory loss issues.

As part of their Football Memories group, they were given the cards in celebration of the Euros. Groups were given 60 cards of international who participated in the European Championship between 1960-1990.

The cards are support people who suffer from dementia, memory loss, poor mental health or social isolation. They can be used as a conversation starter to help tackle memory loss.

The deck includes two former Scotland internationals, the 55-times capped Denis Law, who remains the country’s joint-top goalscorer with 30 goals. And Danny McGrain, the Celtic legend who earned 62 caps during his playing career.

Other famous names featured include the likes of Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini, Lothar Matthäus and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Football Memories Project

The Football Memories Scotland project is a partnership between Alzheimer Scotland and the Scottish Football Museum. It supports volunteers to spend time with football fans who are living with dementia, other forms of memory loss or who are experiencing loneliness, depression and social isolation.

Formed in 2017, the Dundee FC Community Trust Football Memories group usually meet in person twice a month. However, due of the pandemic, these meetings are currently online.

The Community Trust provided participants with devices and internet free of charge. This ensure participants could still find a way to connect and celebrate the Euros together.

Greg Fenton, community manager at the Trust, said: “Our participants with dementia benefit so much from our meetings. So when the pandemic hit, we had to find a way to keep ourselves connected to boost morale and stay positive through these difficult times.

“Scotland qualifying for the Euros really lifted us all. When we received these special European Legends cards, it provided a brilliant and engaging way for us to get excited about the tournament whilst also stimulating memories about Scotland’s performance in previous years.

“We’re really looking forward to continue using these cards once we can all hopefully get back together in person soon.”