New 25-bed Dundee care home approved

The green light has been given for a new 25-bed residential care home in Dundee.

Plans for the new home on the corner of Camperdown Road and Garry Terrace were approved by Dundee City Council.

Developers said the home had purposefully been proposed in a residential area in Dundee “as an integral part of its design”.

The derelict nursing home which currently occupies the site will be demolished to make way for the new building.

Once completed it will be operated by the Kennedy Care Group, which already owns four homes across Tayside and Aberdeenshire.

The group had considered modernising the current building, avoiding the need for demolition, but said it was “felt that it did not meet the philosophy of the Kennedy Care Group”.

Describing the new home, the design statement said: “The new nursing home will have 25 bedrooms and be complete with lounges and dining facilities to meet the current requirements.

“There will be car parking on site for staff and visitors. Two parking spaces will be provided with electric car charging points and there will be bicycle parking facilities.

Therapeutic activities

“A feature of the new home will be the private courtyard where residents can take part in therapeutic activities and the public facilities in the building will look out into this landscaped courtyard.”

Approving the plan, a report from the council said there were no planning considerations to justify refusal.

“The application has been granted because the development would provide a residential care facility in a manner that would comply with the relevant provisions of the development plan with no unacceptable impact on the character or amenity of the surrounding area,” the report said.

Objections to new Dundee care home

Three letters objecting to the plans were received by the council, including one which said the area was “unsuitable for a care home”.

However, planning officials said: “The site has historically been occupied by a 37-bed nursing home which is now closed.

“The scale of the proposed care home reflects that of the existing nursing home building and maintains the established use of the site.

“The proposed location of the care home is accessible and considered to be appropriate for the development proposed.”

Kennedy Care Group will announce a date for construction to begin in due course.