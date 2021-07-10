Police investigate early morning car fire in Dundee

Police Scotland have launched an investigation after a car was badly damaged during a fire in Dundee.

A silver BMW was ablaze on Pitkerro Road in the Stobswell area, shortly after 2am today.

Firefighters were called from the nearby Kingsway East Station to quell the blaze as police remained at the scene this morning.

A spokeswoman for the force advised the incident is being treated as “wilful” as they conduct their investigation.

Shocked residents said the car was “well alight” near to the junction with Baxter Park Terrace as they looked on.

One local man – who did not wish to be named – said he saw police searching the car after the incident.

“It was just an inferno coming from the car bonnet before the crew arrived, the flames must have been 10 feet high before the crews arrived,” he said.

“Pitkerro Road was closed off from Baxter Park Terrace to Baldovan Terrace for a short period of time whilst they tackled the blaze.

“Thankfully no one appears to have been injured, it could have been a lot worse.

“The car doesn’t look too badly damaged from the outside considering it was well alight but the inside is a total mess.

“There were plain clothed police officers here earlier, maybe just before 9am and they had search gloves on and were looking around the car.”

One resident who lives on Baxter Park Terrace said she was “stunned” to see what was going on.

She added: “I looked out and saw the fire truck on the scene the crew were rushing towards the car with the hose.

“The road was closed off, I was stunned to see what was going on, the flames were soaring into the air.

“We just had all those cars damaged in the street a few weeks back and now this as well.

“I saw the police out there today, both plain clothed and uniformed officers. The interior of the car has been completely destroyed.”

Police Scotland

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “At around 2.15am on Saturday, 10 July, police were called to a report of a car on fire in Pitkerro Road, Dundee.

“The incident is being treated as wilful and inquiries are continuing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed they sent one appliance to the scene.

She added: “One crew from the Kingsway East Station attended the scene at 02.07am on Saturday morning.

“Officers used a hose reel jet at the scene before standing down at 02.25am.”