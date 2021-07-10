Tributes as Desperate Dan sculptor Tony Morrow passes away

Tributes have been paid to sculptor Anthony Morrow, creator of Dundee’s famous Desperate Dan statue and Murraygate dragon, who has passed away.

The widely respected sculptor passed away on Friday in Inchture where he lived.

He’ll will be best remembered for his statue of DC Thomson’s Dandy comic character Desperate Dan and faithful pooch, Dawg, which has stood in Dundee’s High Street since 2001.

Much-loved landmarks

In addition his landmark Dragon has adorned Murraygate since 1992, one of many artworks commissioned as part of the Dundee Public Art Programme.

Dragon had originally been planned by Alastair Smart but was taken over by Morrow following Smart’s untimely death.

Commenting on the news, Dundee Culture paid tribute on its Facebook page.

It said: “Sad to hear the passing of Anthony Morrow, who sculpted the Desperate Dan and Dundee Dragon statues.

“His impact on Dundee will be remembered forever.

“Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this time.”

Mature student

Born in 1954, Tony Morrow entered Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee as a mature student in 1987.

After completing his studies he stayed on at the college to teach sculpture and life drawing.

As well as creating numerous private sculpture commissions, his works have been exhibited in the National Gallery of Scotland in Edinburgh and the Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

His pieces can also be found in private collections in Britain, Australia and the US.

Tony’s famous ‘peh’

In 2016, Tony hit the headlines once more after creating five mini sculptures of Dundee pies and Forfar bridies which were auctioned off in support of the Marie Curie charity.

A year later he created a further one-off ‘peh’, this time carved from wood from the city’s RRS Discovery, which was also auctioned off for the cancer charity.